Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on June 4-6, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Unsteady weather will set the tone throughout Kazakhstan causing rains and thunderstorms, hail and high wind to the country’s north and northwest.
Air temperature will rise gradually in most of Kazakhstan. Mercury will reach as high as 30-39 degrees Celsius in the west, 25-25 degrees in the northwest, 23-20 degrees in the north, and 25-33 degrees in the central part and east of Kazakhstan. Heat indexes will soar to 35-40 degrees in the south, 28-35 degrees in the southeast, it said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.06.2024, 12:44 2836
Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent
The Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics Olympiad took place in Tashkent bringing together 135 schoolchildren from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
The Kazakh team won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. The team is headed by the winner in the Best Teacher nomination, winner of international and republican Olympiads, Ibragim Ibatulin.
The 1st Olympiad took place in 2023 with 72 pupils from 5 countries vying for top honors. Kazakhstan took two gold and two silver in 2023.
31.05.2024, 12:01 14841
Two N Kazakhstan’s largest water reservoirs are 100% full
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry reported on the situation at the country’s water reservoirs, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Floods are over throughout Kazakhstan but for Atyrau region, it said in a statement. The River Zhaiyk water level rose to 600 cm in Atyrau city, and 1,016 cm in the village of Makhambet, Atyrau region. The authorities continue releasing meltwaters.
Four large water reservoirs of West Kazakhstan are 89% full.
Two large water reservoirs in Akmola region are 98.6% full.
The two largest water reservoirs in North Kazakhstan are at full capacity of 100%.
Two large water reservoirs in Aktobe region are almost full up to 95%.
Two large water reservoirs in East Kazakhstan are 90% full.
The Shulba water reservoir in Abai region is 82.7% full.
Three large water reservoirs in Karaganda region are 99.3% full.
Two large water reservoirs in Kostanay region are measured at 91%.
Water collected in water reservoirs will be used for agricultural and industrial needs.
30.05.2024, 12:31 20671
63,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
As of 10:00 am, 63,032 people affected by floods returned to their homes in Kazakhstan, while 5,193 are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
Over 27.5 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and over 8.1 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.
As earlier reported, the water level in the Zhaiyk River is gradually reducing.
29.05.2024, 17:30 24001
Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite
Images | Kabar
The collection of a number of plants, including aconite, has been banned in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kabar reports.
Thus, a resolution was adopted introducing a three-year temporary ban (moratorium) on collection of raw materials of the following plants and medicines: macrotomia (Macrotomia DC), arnebia (Arnebia Forssk), ash (Dictamnus L), aconite (Aconitum L) and aflatun onion (Allium aflatunense B.Fedtsch).
29.05.2024, 12:23 24171
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated information on the flood situation at 10 a.m. on May 29. 63,009 people have returned to their homes in the republic, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the agency.
Meanwhile, 5,307 individuals remain in evacuation centers.
To date, more than 27.3 million cubic meters of melt water have been pumped out, with over 8.1 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert material laid.
The floods situation in the Atyrau region is under control. The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has reported a water level decrease in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River this morning.
Consequently, in the Boran village, rescue personnel are laying sandbags, while local executive bodies are strengthening dams with the assistance of specialized equipment. Over the course of the day, 150 bags of inert materials were laid, and the construction and reinforcement of an embankment 250 meters long and up to 2 meters high was completed. The level of the Black Irtysh River (Kara-Irtysh) is constantly monitored.
29.05.2024, 11:39 23786
North Kazakhstan reports increase in whooping cough cases
North Kazakhstan region has registered 33 whooping cases since the year beginning, with 28 cases reported in its administrative center Petropavlovsk, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Serik Aussatov, chief of the city's epidemiological control department, last year no whooping cough cases were registered in Petropavlovsk .
All cases were registered among the children under 14. One of them is a school student and two are preschool children. Lack of vaccination remains the major cause of infection spread. 27 out of 28 patients have not been vaccinated. Children's parents refuse vaccination mostly. Only six children had medical contraindications, and one child did not reach vaccination age.," Aussatov said.
According to him, along with unstable epidemiological situation on whooping cough, children aged 2, 3, and 18 months, and 6 years living in Petropavlovsk have not been fully administered DTaP-containing vaccines. This may result in further increase in whooping cough and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Currently, health authorities of Petropavlovsk are carrying out catch-up immunization of children under 18.
24.05.2024, 10:47 43146
37 million children use tobacco globally: WHO Report
An estimated 37 million children aged 13-15 years use tobacco globally, with the rate of e-cigarette use among adolescents exceeding that of adults in many countries, a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) today said, WAM reports.
This comes just ahead of World No Tobacco Day marked on 31st May.
The report, titled "Hooking the next generation",unveiled that 20 percent of 15-year-olds surveyed in the WHO European Region reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.
The report highlighted how the tobacco and nicotine industry designs products, implements marketing campaigns and works to shape policy environments to help them addict the world’s youth.
Despite significant progress in reducing tobacco use, the emergence of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco and nicotine products present a grave threat to youth and tobacco control, the WHO report said, adding that "Studies demonstrate that e-cigarette use increases conventional cigarette use, particularly among non-smoking youth, by nearly three times."
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that "These industries are actively targeting schools, children and young people with new products that are essentially a candy-flavoured trap."
Research in the United States of America found that more than 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users would quit if the products were only available in tobacco flavour, the report added.
23.05.2024, 18:46 43691
Golden Horde TV series shooting to start this autumn
The Fund of Presidential Initiatives Dara in cooperation with Karga Seven Pictures proceeded to create a new hybrid documentary TV series in English in six episodes dedicated to the life of Joshy Khan, the eldest son of Genghis Khan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Fund’s press service.
It will feature the stages in the development of the Golden Horde through the prism of the history of the life of Joshy Khan.
The TV series producer is Karga Seven Pictures creative director Emre Shakhin. The documentary production will begin this autumn in Kazakhstan and Turkiye.
Karga Seven Pictures made large-scale historic documentary TV series as the Rise of Empires: Ottoman and Watch Testament: The Story of Moses streamed on the Netflix Official Site that ranked among the top 10 TV series in more than 90 countries.
2024 marks the 800th anniversary since the establishment of the Joshy Ulus. The historic documentary project dated to the 800th anniversary features centuries-long roots of the country’s statehood.
