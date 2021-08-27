Security guard of akimat in Almaty dismissed after incident with a journalist

Images | social media

The guard of the akimat of the Alatau district of Almaty has been dismissed from work after the incident with Akbope Tanirbergen, journalist of Khabar 24 TV channel.

The guard has been temporarily suspended from his official duties. Now they have provided an explanation. The Commission is investigating the case. A decision will be made on the conclusion," Azamat Kaldybekov, akim of the Alatau district of Almaty said.

He declared that the guard is not an employee of the akimat.

The guard is not an employee of the Akimat of the Alatau region. This is a private firm that won the relevant tender. They took over from March 2021. Personally, I, or my deputies did not get any instructions not to let media representatives into the building of the akimat," he said.

Answering a journalist's question about why the akimat needs such protection, he referred to the pandemic and the fact that the akimat is a secure facility where secret documents are kept.













