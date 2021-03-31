Senator proposes to pass the law on social networks

Senate deputy Bakytzhan Zhumagulov, during parliamentary hearings on promoting national values, proposed adopting a law on social networks.





Bakytzhan Zhumagulov noted that today in the world there is a spread of false information with signs of separatism, so Kazakhstan must be ready for these challenges in order to protect national values.





In a pandemic, ideological viruses are also spreading in the world. False information transmits this virus through social networks instantly. Therefore, we need to pass a law on social networks," the senator said.





At the same time Bakytzhan Zhumagulov stressed that the law is not intended to infringe on freedom of speech, but only to increase the responsibility of users.





“This is not an infringement of freedom of speech, but the introduction of social networks into the legislative mainstream and increasing the responsibility of users before the law. In the context of globalization, some young people do not even notice how they fall under the influence of unwanted groups. This is how cognitive technologies become a means of influencing public consciousness. For us, the protection of our own national interests and national values is an important task," the senator noted (translation from the state language into Russian - author's note).













