Shatyrkol mine provokes growth of cancer and birth defects in Zhambyl region

Taraz. August 28. Kazakhstan Today - Shatyrkul mine provoked growth indicators for cancer and birth defects, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Jol" led by Azat Peruashevym met with residents of Zhambyl region. Health professionals have expressed concern about the ecological situation in the region. According to them, the Shatyrkol mine of copper production, is not in compliance with environmental requirements, pollutes the environment, resulting in an increase in indicators of oncological diseases, cerebral palsy, birth defects. Due to the high radiation background figures for pediatric oncology increased, the press service of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Jol" informed.



In addition, people at the meeting talked about the need to improve the status of doctors and teachers, and to provide social support to professionals in rural areas: providing them with coal, granting benefits to pay for public services.



"The residents of Shu requested to assist in the return of city status to Shu. Because after the removing the status of the city, all government offices were transferred to the regional center - the Tole bi village, 7 kilometers away from Shu. This creates difficulties for residents of Shu, especially for pensioners and the elderly people", the press-service added.



According to the press service, also the women of the region who attended the meeting were concerned about the planned increase in the retirement age for women and asked deputies of the faction to raise this issue in the Majilis of the Parliament.



Party leader assured voters that the "Ak Jol" deputies will review and provide the necessary assistance to all incoming appeals.



