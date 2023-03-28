Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
I am pleased to announce that Shymbulak mountain resort officially sets a Guinness record as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. This is a new record in the world," Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji voiced.
