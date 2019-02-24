Shymbulak ski resort to be temporarily closed

Dear mountain and skate lovers! Training activities are to take place at the end of next week with the Department of Emergency Situations. Thereof, the timetable is as follows: February 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 02.00 p.m.; the resort will not operate on February 2nd and in standby mode on February 3rd. Sorry for the inconvenience!" says a statement on the resort’s official Facebook page.
According to experts, the Shymbulak mountain resort, which is in the top 10 low-cost ski resorts around the globe, costs 942 euros per person.
Source: BNews.kz
