Shymbulak ski resort to be temporarily closed

The Shymbulak ski resort’s authorities informed on the rescheduling of the resort’s work at the beginning of February.

Dear mountain and skate lovers! Training activities are to take place at the end of next week with the Department of Emergency Situations. Thereof, the timetable is as follows: February 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 02.00 p.m.; the resort will not operate on February 2nd and in standby mode on February 3rd. Sorry for the inconvenience!" says a statement on the resort’s official Facebook page.

According to experts, the Shymbulak mountain resort, which is in the top 10 low-cost ski resorts around the globe, costs 942 euros per person.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.