Singapore investors choose 6 best Kazakhstan's startups

Investors from Singapore have selected six best Kazakhstani startups within the Smart Zholy program to participate further in the Echelon Asia Summit 2018 devoted to development of technologies, innovations and startups in Asia.





Echelon Asia Summit 2018 aims to engage over 5,000 industry leaders and professionals through a multi-day technology and business conference and exhibition held annually in Singapore.





The Smart Zholy program was developed with the support of the Fund of the 1st President of Kazakhstan - Kazakh Leader and Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan. The best startups from all over the country were submitted for the participation in the program. The six best startups consisting of 20 teams were selected to go to Singapore to attend the summit.









