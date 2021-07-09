Single portal of short-term online courses launched in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Center for the Development of Labor Resources JSC have launched the skills.enbek.kz portal for training short-term online courses. Already 70 authors and developers of online courses are ready to offer their training programs for interested citizens, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population informed.

The portal is Kazakhstan’s analogue of international training platforms that provide access to online courses on the principle of a marketplace (service market). The resource was created with the aim of raising the level of education and professionalism of the country's population as a whole, stimulating career development and promoting the concept of "lifelong learning".

At the time of launch, Kazakhstan authors and developers already offer courses in cooking and culinary business, cosmetic, legal and accounting services, construction, hotel and restaurant business, office work, IT, SMM.

Anyone can get access to training in demanded skills or advanced training courses on direct link , or by choosing "Online training" on the electronic labor exchange enbek.kz.

The authors and developers of the courses are Kazakhstan legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, including training centers, educational organizations. They already see the advantages of the portal in providing a free platform for posting courses, promoting development of online learning, and receiving an additional profit channel.

For novice authors and developers, the portal has prepared and posted guidelines for creating online courses and requirements for them.

For all questions of registration and work on the skills.enbek.kz portal you can contact the responsible employees:

- Ainur Aibuldinova, phones: 8 (7172) 95 43 17 (ext. 405), 87059873477

- Dinara Kapitonova, phones: 8 (7172) 95 43 17 (ext. 405), 87072503337

- Venera Bidakhmetova, phones: 8 (7172) 95 43 17 (ext. 405), 87789302101

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.