Situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of Jan 20

Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
Over the past day, 15,872 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan.
By region:
- Nur-Sultan - 5050
- Almaty - 2025
- Shymkent - 420
- Akmola region - 750
- Aktobe region - 459
- Almaty region - 432
- Atyrau region - 568
- East Kazakhstan region - 542
- Zhambyl region - 257
- West Kazakhstan region - 376
- Karaganda region - 2944
- Kostanay region - 402
- Kyzylorda region - 399
- Mangistau region - 250
- Pavlodar region - 710
- North Kazakhstan region - 155
- Turkestan region - 133
In total, 1,100,876 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 2,236 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 978,588.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.