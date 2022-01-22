Система Orphus

Situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of Jan 20

20.01.2022, 11:00 1431
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15,872 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 5050
 
- Almaty - 2025
 
- Shymkent - 420
 
- Akmola region - 750
 
- Aktobe region - 459
 
- Almaty region - 432
 
- Atyrau region - 568
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 542
 
- Zhambyl region - 257
 
- West Kazakhstan region - 376
 
- Karaganda region - 2944
 
- Kostanay region - 402
 
- Kyzylorda region - 399
 
- Mangistau region - 250
 
- Pavlodar region - 710
 
- North Kazakhstan region - 155
 
- Turkestan region - 133
 
In total, 1,100,876 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 2,236 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 978,588.
 
Marat Daueshov relieved of his duties

20.01.2022, 18:14 1101
The Head of State decreed relieve Marat Daueshov of his duties as the deputy head of the Agency for Public Service Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
New Chairman of Board of Kazteleradio JSC named

20.01.2022, 14:00 1186
Mirbolat Ayupov has been designated as the Chairman of the Board of Kazteleradio JSC by the instruction of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.
 
Born in 1963 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ayupov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute.
 
He boasts over 20 years of experience in the sphere of communications, telecommunications and television technologies.
 
Throughout his career he held posts at the Karaganda State Technical University, Altel JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC Transtelecom JSC, 'Zerde' National Infocommunications Holding JSC, and Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.
 
Number of educational grants to be increased in Kazakhstan

20.01.2022, 13:13 1261
Number of educational grants to be increased in Kazakhstan
Images | pexels.com
In Kazakhstani universities, the number of grants in 2022 will increase to 61,000, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

The number of grants for studying at universities in Kazakhstan will increase by another 5,000 in 2022. Thus, the total number of grants will increase to 61,000," the report says.

 
The ministry recalled that in 2021, the state educational order for personnel training has already been increased by 5,000 - from 51,000 to 56,000 grants.
 

New grants will be allocated to professions that are in demand and relevant among students. In general, on behalf of the Head of State, to increase the availability of higher education, the number of educational grants will gradually increase by another 15,000 by 2025," the ministry's press service added.

 
It is also noted that when distributing educational grants, quotas are provided for socially vulnerable categories of citizens.
 

Thus, more and more graduates of Kazakhstani schools, thanks to the support of the President, will have the opportunity to study at the expense of the budget. For example, last year we received more than 75,000 applications. More than 56,000 of them received grants. This year, the number of grants will reach 61,000. On behalf of the President, we have increased the number of quotas for children from socially vulnerable segments of the population. That is, children from large or single-parent families, as well as those applicants whose families are raising children with special needs, will have much more opportunities to receive a grant," said Vice Minister of Education and Science Kuanysh Yergaliev.

 
Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in "red" zone for CVI

20.01.2022, 11:15 1536
A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 non-proliferation.
 
The "red" zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
 
The "yellow" zone: Turkestan region.
 
There are no regions in the "green" zone.
 
According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the "red" zone for coronavirus.
 
New Kazakhstan agenda purposed to raise people's welfare, Tokayev

19.01.2022, 21:00 17221
All our efforts are aimed at providing safe and better living standards for millions of Kazakhstanis, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.
 

The agenda of New Kazakhstan is aimed at raising people's welfare, eliminating income disparity, creating jobs and curbing inflation. All our efforts are aimed at ensuring safe and better living standards for millions of Kazakhstanis," the Twitter post of the Head of State reads.

 
Almaty's airport operates routinely

19.01.2022, 10:38 17311
Almaty's airport operates routinely
The Almaty International Airport operates routinely, Kazinform reports.
 
The press service of the airport said in a statement that since the state of emergency has been lifted at 00:00 am Almaty time on 19 January 2022 the Almaty International Airport begins its routine operations.
 
Recall that the Almaty's airport restored some of its operations back on 13 January 2022. Due to the state of emergency its working hours were 08:00 am - 21:00 pm.
 
The Almaty International Airport was seized by terrorists during the mass riots in the city in early January, but later it was liberated.
 
Earlier it was reported that public transport resumes its routine operations in Almaty starting from 19 January 2022 from 06:00 am till 23:00 pm. The Almaty underground will operate from 06:00 am till 00:00 am.
 
The state of emergency and curfew were lifted in Almaty at 00:00 am on 19 January 2022. However, 'red' terror threat level remains in place.
 
Kazakhstan sees 13,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

19.01.2022, 08:41 17431
In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 13,874 in Kazakhstan, up 4,176 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again reported the highest number of daily infections – 4,874. Coming second is Karaganda region with 2,669 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 1,580 COVID-19 cases.
 
584 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 515 – in Pavlodar region, 450 – in Shymkent city, 440 – in West Kazakhstan region, 420 – in Akmola region, 394 – in East Kazakhstan region, 366 – in Aktobe region, 329 – in Almaty region, 291 – in Kostanay region, 236 – in Kyzylorda region, 233 – in Zhambyl region, 233 – in Mangistau region, 143 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 117 – in Turkestan region.
 
Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,085,004 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.
 
Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses people of Kazakhstan

18.01.2022, 17:12 25286
Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses people of Kazakhstan
Images | elbasy.kz
Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Elbasy's press service.
 
In his address the Elbasy noted that January events shook the whole country. The goal of those organized riots and attacks on Kazakhstan was to destroy the country's integrity. It is crucial to find out who had organized assaults and murders.
 
The Elbasy also expressed his sincere condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wished those injured sooner recovery.
 
The Elbasy stressed that he is staying in Nur-Sultan and has not left the city.
 
Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has the full authority. He is the Chairman of the Security Council. In the near future the President will be elected the Nur Otan Party Chairman.
 
The Elbasy noted that all together we built independent Kazakhstan, achieved great success in socioeconomic development, took the lead in many directions not only in Central Asia but also in CIS. Kazakhstan become an influential country in the international country. It is the result of people's unity and integrity.
 
In a conclusion he wished all health and wellbeing. He thanked all for supporting his course of reforms and modernization he had carried out as the President of Kazakhstan.
 
