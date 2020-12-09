Six airlines suspended in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the activities of 3 aviation training centers and 6 aviation operators were suspended, Kazpravda.kz informs with reference to the press service of the MIID RK.





Despite new challenges, in 2020 the civil aviation industry continues to actively work to further systematically improve the flight safety and achieve the main goals. The outgoing year was marked by a number of important events for the industry. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, established on August 1, 2019, reflects a new approach of state regulation of the industry, based on the model of the British State Civil Aviation Agency (UK CAA) and EASA, "the message says.





It is noted that from January 1, 2020 to the present day, inspectors of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan have carried out 43 inspections and 8 operator certifications.





The activities of 6 operators have been suspended: JetAirlines, JenisAir, AzeeAir, Phoenix, QazaqHelicopters, MS AIR KZ. Certificates of 2 operators have been withdrawn: BekAir, SigmaAirlines. The Aviation administration carried out 240 inspections of aircraft, issued 79 certificates of state registration of civil aircraft, 145 certificates of airworthiness, "the MIID RK added.





According to the Ministry, 20 airports have been certified, 15 inspections were carried out. 2638 government services were rendered for the issuance of certificates to aviation personnel, 13 government services were provided to the Aviation Training Centers. The activities of 3 aviation training centers were suspended: BekAir, ULTUGA and Sky School.

















