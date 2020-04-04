Sizes of pay raise approved for medical workers involved in treatment of patients with coronavirus

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a selector meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Birzhan Nurymbetov spoke on the measures for social payments for those who lost income due to the state of emergency, akims of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as the Karaganda and Atyrau regions reported on the situation in the regions.

The State Commission, as part of the execution of the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved the decision to establish a monthly fixed bonus to the salary of medical workers involved in anti-epidemic measures.

Payments will be made within 3 months in three risk groups for coronavirus infection:

Very high risk - doctors, mid-level and junior health workers of infectious hospitals, including intensive care. The bonus will be 20 minimum wages (850 thousand tenge).

High risk - doctors, nurses and paramedics and ambulances. The premium will be 10 minimum wages (425 thousand tenge).

Medium risk - doctors, mid-level and junior health workers in quarantine hospitals, sanitary doctors (civil servants), ambulance drivers, etc. The premium will be 5 minimum wages (212.5 thousand tenge).

The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to provide health and life insurance for medical workers.

In case of a coronavirus infection of a health worker, one-time social payments from the State Social Insurance Fund will amount to 2 million tenge, in case of death - 10 million tenge.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of providing state support to socially vulnerable segments of the population and citizens who have temporarily lost their jobs in connection with the introduction of the state of emergency.

The provision of state support to needy citizens should be ensured. At the same time, the mechanism for appointing aid should be as simple and convenient as possible for the population," said Mamin.

