SK-Pharmacy ex-chairman detained

Former head of SK-Pharmacy, Berik Sharip was arrested and taken into custody. This was announced at a briefing by Daniyar Bigaydarov, an investigator of the 1st Department of the Anti-Corruption Agency, Kazpravda.kz reports.





Bigaidarov noted that on August 14, with the approval of the court, the suspect was taken into custody. The final decision on the degree of guilt will be made by the court.





Other information in the interests of the investigation is not subject to disclosure," he added.













