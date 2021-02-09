Sketch of hotel complex in the Bozzhyra gorge presented

A sketch of a hotel complex in the Bozzhyra gorge has been presented to the public.

If no actions are taken to prevent the construction of the objects in Bozzhyra, this mass tourism without resources will cause even more harm. Remember Lake Kobeytuz in the Akmola region, which suffered so much because of the wild and massive uncontrolled and unorganized tourism. The government had to restrict visits to this area. It is due to the lack of care and control. Why doesn't Borovoye suffer? Because they have the ability to control and organize. Therefore, we must find an optimal solution that will serve both Bozzhyra and protect it. Otherwise, we will have to collect garbage for mass and wild tourism, which will make a worse and worse impact on Bozzhyra, "said Rinat Merkamal, a representative of the investor of the hotel complex construction project, on his Instagram page.

















