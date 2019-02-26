Snow drifts hit eastern Kazakhstan

Almaty. November 9. Kazakhstan Today - Snowstorms and icy winds are being observed virtually in all regions of the province. Rescue teams have helped more than ten cars, which were caught in the snow.



According to Caspionet, a passenger bus lost control because of an ice slick on the road in the Zyryanovsk region. With the force of the local authority and fire department 30 passengers have been evacuated to Bukhtarma village. The bus was full of elderly people from an assisted living residence stood out of the path in the Glubokov region.



The road police have released the bus from the snow and followed them to Ust-Kamenogorsk. Also, the passenger bus and 11 cars were caught in snow on their way to Russia, in the Shemonaihinsk district. The rescuers and the local administration's staff drove out to help them. According to the forecaster, the temperature is to fall to -25 degrees at nights and -17 during the day. Strong wind is also expected in the next days in the region.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.