Some foreign TV channels face ban on broadcasting in Kazakhstan

To date, the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered 307 foreign television and radio channels. Of these, 219 - opened their representative offices. As for the rest 88 channels, the ministry prepared orders to stop their broadcasting in the country. The ministry addressed the broadcasting channels to open representative offices and undergo re-registration procedure, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





In accordance with amendments to Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Television and Radio Broadcasting "adopted in 2017 (Article 18-1), all foreign television and radio channels retransmitted in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan are obliged to register a legal entity on territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan or conduct registration of its branch (representative office) within six months from the date of enactment of this law " the message reads.





The law came into effect on January 9, 2018. Thus all foreign channels had to register a legal entity or conduct registration of its branch (representative office) on the territory of Kazakhstan.





After the expiration of this period, the Ministry, in accordance with part two of paragraph 9-1 of Article 42 of the Law "On Television and Radio Broadcasting", withdrew the certificate of posting to the account from all foreign television and radio channels that did not pass the registration of a legal entity or registration of a branch (representative office). That in the future will result in a ban on the retransmission of data from foreign television and radio channels on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





To look through the list of foreign channels that that did not pass the registration procedure click here









