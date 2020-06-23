Some streets of Almaty to be closed at weekends for creation of walkways

skyscrapercity.com

Akim of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev has voiced the list of streets to be closed at weekends for creation of pedestrian zones.





We have discussed the project of streets closing for creation of temporary walkway zones. On the first stage there will be a quarter of Kabanbay-batyr-Gogol-Nazarbayev-Abylaykhan streets. We will start performing the project after stabilization of epidemiological situation in the city, " he wrote in Twitter.





The streets will be closed down Panfilov between Kabanbay batyr and Gogol streets, and also along Bogenbay batyr, Tole bi, Kazybek bi, Aiteke bi between Nazarbayev and Abylay khan streets.





Traffic will be allowed for public transport and special vehicle," the report says.













