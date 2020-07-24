Special status can be given to lake Kobeituz

In Kazakhstan, Lake Kobeituz can be given a special status, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliev, as saying during the briefing in the Central Communications Service.





As mentioned before, a decision was made to include the Kobeituz lake in a specially protected natural area, and the state will take it under its protection, and we rely on the environmental awareness of our citizens," Mirzagaliyev said.





He noted that in the case of transferring the lake to private hands, the latter must create conditions there for vacationers.





As already mentioned, it is necessary to create conditions for promoting tourism, but without harming the nature. In particular, as for the lakes like Kobeituz, Korzhynkol and so on, it is the competence of the local executive body. I understand that the akimat is driven by the right idea to create conditions, especially now, during the pandemic. Private business will create conditions much better than the state, this must be recognized. But the key condition for business is not to cause harm," the minister added.





The pink lake Kobeituz, located near Nur-Sultan, was closed for visitors. Akim of the district Abay Alzhanov said that the reason for the closure of the lake was the rise in Covid-19 cases in the area.





It was reported that the lake began to be popular with tourists. People who came to rest there left garbage behind and took out the salt. Some even sold it through social media, promoting it as a cure for coronavirus.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.