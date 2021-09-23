Spelling of 'Kazakhstan' word changes into Latin on Akorda's coat of arms

The amendment entered into force since November 1, 2019, in accordance with the Law 'On the state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan', Strategy2050.kz reports.





A meeting of the Scientific and Technical Commission chaired by the head of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology, Arman Shakkaliyev, with the participation of the author of the state coat of arms, Zhandarbek Malibekov, took place September 12, 2018, during which the participants made a decision to approve the No.1 amendment to the standard of the Republic of Kazakhstan 989-2014 'The State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Technical Specifications.'





Thus, the spelling of the 'Kazakhstan' word was changed to the 'QAZAQSTAN' word in Latin graphics throughout the Standard, as well as within the available ?E color difference.





In addition, a reference to the methodological guide with detailed description and history of the state coat of arms and design documentation designed by the author of the state coat of arms of Kazakhstan, Malibek Zhandarbekov, was adjusted.





The amendments were due in accordance with the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev 'On the switch of the alphabet of the Kazakh language from Cyrillic and Latin graphics.'









