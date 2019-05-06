Spring mobilization-2017 holds during celebration of 25th anniversary of Armed Forces

Astana. 30 March. Kazakhstan Today - Military conscription of citizens "Spring-2017" is held during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan (AF RK). In this regard, in the regions is planned to organize solemn farewells for recruits to the army. This was announced by Head of the Department of Organizational-Mobilization Work of the General Staff of the AF RK Major-General Muslim Dairov at a press conference in the CCS.



"Today the Army of Kazakhstan is the pride of all citizens of the country. Military service has become honorable and prestigious. Over the years of independence, by relentless care of the Head of our state - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the AF RK Nursultan Nazarbayev, compact, mobile, combat-ready Armed Forces have been created, based on personnel demonstrating high combat skills. The Kazakh army is completed in a mixed way, both by call and contract. In all spheres of its activity, everything is new and progressive, based on world experience. The issues of staffing, including the call, were not an exception", - M. Dairov said.



He also noted that the spring mobilization of this year is held during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the AF RK.



"In this regard, in the regions, it is planned to organize solemn farewells of recruits to the army. The rituals of taking the military oath will be held in open squares, historically significant places of cities and regions with the involvement of a wide range of public. Military-patriotic work should contribute to the formation in the younger generation of high patriotic feelings and moral qualities of a citizen of the country, which is ready to defend their Fatherland. At the same time, military service was, is and must be the basis for preserving the national sovereignty of our state. Consequently, the education of young people and preparation of them to defend the Fatherland are the most important task of both state structures and the entire society", - the Major-General noted.



Let's remind, that the spring call-up for urgent military service has begun. This spring in the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations of Kazakhstan it is planned to call over 16 thousand citizens of 1999-1990 year of birth.



