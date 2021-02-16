Sputnik-V vaccine registered by KPC in Kazakhstan

Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex (KPC) has completed the registration procedure for the vaccine against coronavirus infection "Gam-COVID-Vak" in Kazakhstan.

On February 13, 2021, the expert organization of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the safety, quality issued a certificate about efficacy of the vaccine based on the results of the registration dossier materials," the report said.

An application for obtaining a registration certificate was sent to the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Thus, Kazakhstan has became the 27th country to approve the use of the Sputnik - V vaccine. To date, the vaccine is registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia and Bahrain.

According to preliminary calculations, at the end of February this year, it is planned to supply about 90 thousand doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine produced by KFK to all regions of the country.













