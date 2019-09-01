State Commission for Abu Nasr Al-Farabi’s 1150th birth anniversary celebrations created

The Head of State decreed to create the State Commission for Preparing for and Holding the Celebrations of the 1150th Birth Anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, the press service of Akorda informs.

In order to ensure that the celebrations of the 1150th Birth Anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi in 2020 will be held at a high organizational and substantive level, hereby I RESOLVE:

1. To establish the State Commission for Preparing for and Holding the Celebrations of the 1150th Birth Anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi (hereinafter referred to as the State Commission) in accordance with the Annex.

2. To designate the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the working body of the State Commission.

3. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall ensure that the draft Republican Plan for preparing for and holding the celebrations of the 1150th Birth Anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is submitted to the State Commission for consideration before October 1, 2019.

4. The State Commission:

1) Shall approve the Republican Plan for preparing for and holding the celebrations of the 1150th Birth Anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi before November 1, 2019;

2) Shall take other measures to implement this Decree.

5. To entrust the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the enforcement of this Decree.

6. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is signed.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

