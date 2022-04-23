Система Orphus

Status of prosecutor's office will change in Kazakhstan

22.04.2022, 12:15 3446
Status of prosecutor's office will change in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazpravda.kz
A regulatory policy advisory document "Draft Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Prosecutor’s Office" has been developed, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Zakon.kz.
 
 The new law is planned to consolidate effective tools and mechanisms that will more effectively enforce the rule of law, protect and restore the rights and freedoms of citizens, the interests of business, society and the state.
 
 The existing system of prosecutor's acts will be supplemented by acts in the field of criminal prosecution (for example, an indictment, a protocol on a criminal offense, a protocol of prosecution, etc.).
 
 In addition, it is planned:
 
 - to revise the system of financing of the prosecutor's office;
 
 - streamline the rule-making activities of the prosecutor's office (in particular, allow a special procedure for the adoption of legal acts, including without their state registration, for prompt response to urgent challenges);
 
 - clarify the powers of the prosecutor in each area of ??supervision;
 
 - strengthen the interaction of the prosecutor's office with human rights institutions (with the Commissioner for Human Rights and the public - the media, NCE);
 
 - the prosecutor's office will become an authorized body to investigate torture;
 
 - the order of carrying out and appointment of checks will be revised.
 
50 days in "green" zone, 98% of recovered – RK Ministry of Health

22.04.2022, 16:35 3611
50 days in "green" zone, 98% of recovered – RK Ministry of Health
Images | unsplash.com
The official representative of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Baitanaev, spoke about the epidemiological situation in the country regarding coronavirus infection, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The epidemiological situation in the country regarding COVID-19 is stable, up to 20 cases of coronavirus infection are registered per day, which was also reflected in the infection prevalence rate, which has been less than one since the beginning of April.

 
More than 98% of the patients recovered," Baitanaev said.
 
Over the past period of April, compared with the same period in March, the incidence rate decreased by 8.3 times (from 2,345 to 280 cases).
 
According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation, since March 3, 2022, Kazakhstan and all regions are in the "green" zone.
 
Over the past month, the number of patients receiving inpatient treatment has decreased by 5.7 times (from 588 to 102), outpatients - by 3.4 times (from 5655 to 1655), the occupancy of infectious beds has decreased by 2 times - from 8 to 4 %, resuscitation beds - 3.5 times (from 7 to 2%).
 

To date, 10.5 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection with the first component, which is 83.2% of the subject population and 55.2% of the total population.

 
10.1 million people were vaccinated with the second component, which is 81% of the subject population and 53.1% of the total population.
 
More than 90% of the subject population is covered in 5 regions (East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions and Shymkent city).
 
Revaccination covered 3.7 million people, or 59.4% of the subject population," the official representative of the committee cited the statistics. 
 
According to WHO, in the last week, the incidence has been reduced in all regions by 24%, however, in 56 countries of the world there has been an increase in incidence from 2 to 300%, including in the UAE over the past week, the incidence has increased by 2%, in India - by 55% , in Montenegro - by 29%, in Peru - by 26%, in Egypt - by 115%, in China - by 138%, in Finland - by 300%.
 

At the same time, in China, due to the spread of the Stealth omicron strain, there is an increase in the incidence, compared with the beginning of March, the daily number of symptomatic patients increased 5 times, asymptomatic - 1.2 times. Currently, more than 18 thousand cases are registered per day.

 
Dear Kazakhstanis! The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and get a booster vaccine when recommended. Continue to wear masks, especially in crowded indoor spaces, I remind you that windows and doors should be opened so that fresh air enters the premises," concluded Yerzhan Baitanaev.
 
Precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan 22 Apr

22.04.2022, 07:40 3661
Precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan 22 Apr
Heavy precipitation is expected in eastern Kazakhstan on Friday, 22 April. Occasional showers are forecast for the east, north, and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
 
Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-25 mps in parts of Aktobe and Almaty regions. Meteorologists warn motorists in Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions of icing on the roads. Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl region. High fire hazard will persist in the south of Almaty region.
 
Head of State attends event on 30th anniv of State Guard Service

21.04.2022, 15:55 7816
Head of State attends event on 30th anniv of State Guard Service
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1l
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the State Guard Service. He also took part in the solemn event and congratulated the State Guard Service’s employees on the anniversary, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Head of State noted the important role of the State Guard Service in the system of national security provision and special responsibility rested on the Service’s personnel.
 

Ensuring the safety of the leadership of the country as well as guarding the strategic facilities and high-rank foreign guests is a serious task which you fulfill decently. Certainly, it indicates that over 30 years good traditions and continuity have been established. Today, the Service’s potential is huge; there is a great technical and operative capacity. It is for sure that the State Guard Service is a team of true patriots. In most difficult and responsible moments you selflessly serve the Motherland," said Tokayev.

 
The President spoke in detail of the great capacity of the State Guard Service in confronting different challenges and threats in the modern geopolitical situation.
 

It is necessary to further develop the knowledge and skills of the personnel and improve the entire system of state guard. The State Guard Service is a special structure, therefore high requirements are in place. I am sure that you will qualitatively and promptly fulfill all tasks assigned. I thank you for perfect service," highlighted the Head of State.

 
Tokayev wished success to the personnel of the Service. Some of the personnel were given the state awards, including the Aibyn orders, class 1 and 2, Zhauyngerlik erligi ushin medal, and letters of thanks.
 
The Head of State attended the festive concert afterwards.
 
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 21

21.04.2022, 11:15 7716
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 21
Images | depositphotos
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 21 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 14 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- in Nur-Sultan - 3,
 
- in Almaty - 6,
 
- in East Kazakhstan region - 1,
 
- in Zhambyl region - 1,
 
- in West Kazakhstan region - 1,
 
- in Kostanay region - 1,
 
- in Turkestan region - 1. ?
 
In total, 1,305,431 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 41 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,945.
 
Tokayev informed about imminent completion of repairs at CPC

20.04.2022, 15:30 17976
Tokayev informed about imminent completion of repairs at CPC
Images | cpc.rul
The Head of State received Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the current activities of the national company, its financial position and development prospects for the coming period.
 
Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the situation around the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The President was informed about the imminent completion of the repair of single point mooring (VPU) systems, which will allow returning to the previous volumes of transportation of Kazakhstani oil via the CPC pipeline.
 
Along with this, the Head of State was informed about the construction of a complex for the production of polypropylene in the Atyrau region. According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, this plant is planned to be commissioned in the coming months, thanks to which Kazakhstan will be able to become a net exporter of petrochemical products.
 
The head of state stressed the special importance of developing the country's petrochemical industry.
 
Recall that in March 2022, a storm damaged the single point mooring (VPU) of the sea terminal near Novorossiysk, through which most of Kazakhstan's export oil flows. In this regard, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was forced to suspend the operation of the said VPU.
 
Viva Mozart! Charity concert to take place in Nur-Sultan

20.04.2022, 14:06 18201
Viva Mozart! Charity concert to take place in Nur-Sultan
Images | Kazinform
On April 29, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform an exciting program Viva Mozart! at the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The famous young violinist Akbike Algi will take part in the concert. The performance will take place under the baton of an up-and-coming conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.
 
The Overture from Mozart’s opera Die Entfьhrung aus dem Serail will open the evening. It is worth noting that it often performed in concert halls. The work reflects the mass passion for the Eastern themes that existed in the great composer’s era: percussion instruments, such as the triangle, drum, timpani, are widely used here. Performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Mozart’s works work always sound masterful. Highly professional musicians perform a wide repertoire of operas, ballets and gala concerts, as well as present symphony programs to the audience with stunning success. Furthermore, one of Mozart’s most famous creations – Symphony No. 40 will be featured for the listeners’ attention. The Violin Concerto No. 5, in A major, KV 219, will conclude the evening.
 

Since I study at the Mozarteum University, located in Mozart’s homeland, the city of Salzburg, I am filled with the spirit and atmosphere in which this great genius lived and worked. I do not see much difficulty in performing this concerto. During the performance, it is important to keep several tasks in mind: style, bright dynamics, as well as effervescence and tender lyrics, inherent only in Mozart’s music. All performers have their own understanding of his work, which is why there are many interpretations of this concerto. I hear, feel and play ‘my’ Mozart. Certainly, there are certain canons that have developed over time that cannot be disregarded. This is why Mozart is so multifaceted: his music is an intimate conversation between the performer and the composer, a confession," the laureate of the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi shared.

 
In addition, the performer said that concerts and competitions in Europe are gradually regaining their former life. In December, Akbike Algi, together with her classmates from the Kazakh National University of Arts, toured with great success at Europe’s best venues, such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, and the largest concert hall in Ankara. In Salzburg, Akbike had a wonderful opportunity to perform at the GroЯer Saal of the Stiftung Mozarteum.
 
It is worth noting that this evening the audience will be able to appreciate the talent of the conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, who has a strong artistic friendship with Akbike Algi. More than once they took various master classes together in Germany with the People’s Artist of the USSR, conductor, violinist, teacher Viktor Tretyakov, the Soviet and American violinist Ilya Kaler, and many other masters of classical music. Incidentally, Ilya Kaler is the only performer to win the first prizes of the three largest international violin competitions: Premio Paganini, International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition and the International Tchaikovsky Competition.
 
Up-and-coming musician Zhandos Mukhamedi said that his first experience as a conductor took place with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region in the city of Oskemen. In addition, he worked with the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic of the Nur-Sultan Akimat, but this is the first time he will perform with the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra as a conductor. It is important to note that before that, Zhandos Mukhamedi took the stage of the capital’s opera house more than once in chamber concerts, but as a violinist. He received fundamental knowledge from such qualified teachers as Nina Patrusheva, Tamara Karp, Raissa Mussakhajayeva, who occupy a special place in the world of music. He continues his studies at the Richard Wagner Konservatorium in Vienna.
 

A conductor is a very demanding profession. In my opinion, it combines the features of a creative person and a leader, which allows you to achieve discipline and impeccable ensemble sound. The program of the upcoming concert is easy enough for the listeners to perceive, but at the same time quite difficult to perform. It is important to focus on the correct interpretation of the musical works of the great Mozart. I thoroughly and painstakingly prepare for each rehearsal with the Astana Opera Orchestra," the conductor said. "The concert will be held on a charitable basis, which is a great motivation for all of us to convey this beautiful music to the audience with sincerity and poignancy," Zhandos Mukhamedi concluded.

 
The address of the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is Respublika Avenue 2. Entry to the hall is by invitation cards, which can be obtained at Astana Opera’s box office.
 
The concert will begin at 6 pm.
 
Kazakh President assigns to speed up AMANAT Party transformation

20.04.2022, 01:30 18081
Kazakh President assigns to speed up AMANAT Party transformation
Images | Kazinform
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received AMANAT Party executive secretary Askhat Oralov, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The latter reported on the implementation of the President’s tasks on the party transformation outlined at the XXII Congress.
 
Oralov briefed the President on the results of the meetings with public representatives in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions and the work of the public reception offices.
 
Since March the republican mobile public reception offices held meetings in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. It is planned to tour all the regions of Kazakhstan.
 
Besides, Oralov reported on updating the key program documents, and activities of the party public councils, revising the execution of the election program at the local level, intensifying the primary party organizations, and launching the Talqylau dialogue platform within the Open Party concept.
 
The President stressed the need of gaining feedback, raising the efficiency of deputy factions in the regions, and reloading the youth wing of the party. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the party has all the necessary resources to support people in resolving matters of concern.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

19.04.2022, 11:57 21866
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan
Images | KAZINFORM
This year Kazakhstan is expected to allocate grants for over 73,000 students, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Minister Aimagambetov told the Government’s meeting that in addition to over 73,000 educational grants for HEIs there will be allocated 31,000 grants for colleges. He also stressed that the number of educational grants as well as students’ aid have doubled over the past years in Kazakhstan.
 
According to him, 70% of grants are to be allocated for technical majors. Special quotas are offered to students from low-income families.
 
Askhat Aimagambetov went on to add that presently there are over 1,1 million students in Kazakhstan. On average up to 300,000 students graduate from HEIs of the country annually.
 

In order to train highly skilled and competitive personnel we expand access to education and academic freedom, improve management system of HEIs, as well as involve potential employers in the process of training," the minister added.

 
