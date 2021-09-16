Система Orphus

14.09.2021, 15:12 3322
Stop It, You Naughty Pups! Kitty Disturbed by Golden Retrievers Who Want to Play
Images | Instagram/cats_lover_o1
Puppies are always so cute and lovely that we may forget that they can be disturbing and noisy as well.
 
There is a video on Instagram that has gained over 85,000 'likes' in just three days.
 
It shows five or six golden retriever puppies encircling a beautiful kitty that sits on a leather couch, repelling "attacks" of these naughty little dogs.
 
The puppies are barking at the cat, while the bravest of them try to get onto the couch and even bite the kitty's tail.


Source: SPUTNIK


 
