A street-calendar will appear in Almaty. Almaskhan Akhmedzhanov, head of the Almaty City Planning and Urban Department, told about this at the presentation of the Almaty development plan in 2021 with the participation of the city akim Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Inform.kz reports.





According to the chief architect of the city, the road along Musrepov street will be divided into 365 parts, which means 365 days a year.





“The entire length of the street will be divided by lines into 365 sections, each meter wide, and paved with natural paving stones, each with one of seven different types of stone. Each of the lines will have a bronze illuminated plaque with numbers indicating the day. Every 30-31 days - a larger tablet with the designation of the month," said Almaskhan Akhmedzhanov.





In addition, functional art objects designed for sports, children, selfies, astronomy, making wishes, for protection from rain and sun will be located on the "territory" of each month.













