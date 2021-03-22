Strict quarantine measures introduced in Almaty

The chief sanitary doctor of Almaty, Zhandarbek Bekshin, announced the introduction of strict restrictive measures in the city.





At an emergency online briefing, he noted that the situation in Almaty has deteriorated. Over the past day, 437 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered. This is very high figure.





From March 21 to March 28, the work of markets, shopping and entertainment centers and catering facilities will be suspended.





Restrictions are introduced:





- all catering establishments can only work for takeaway and delivery;





- beauty salons, hairdressing salons can only cut hair. Cosmetic procedures, including manicure, are prohibited;





- public transport will work on weekends, holidays - from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00, on weekdays - as usual;





- PSC – work on weekends and holidays is prohibited, on weekdays - by appointment from 9:00 to 18:00;





- sports facilities will not operate, with the exception of those accredited by NOCs for the training of national teams. Health and fitness centers - prohibited;





- billiard and bowling are also prohibited, with the exception of those that work through the Ashyq app.





Our task is to reduce contacts," added Zhandarbek Bekshin.





The order comes into force from tomorrow until March 28.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.