Strong and happy family is the basis of the well-being and prosperity of Kazakhstan - Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the citizens of Kazakhstan on the Family Day.

I congratulate compatriots on the Family Day! This say is of particular importance for Kazakhstan. A strong and happy family is the basis for the well-being and prosperity of our country," Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page.

In hi message he wrote that the state will support the institution of the family and pursue comprehensive family policy.













