Students of Cairo University to start Kazakh language learning

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic met with Cairo University Cairo University President Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.





Pr. Mohamed Othman Elkhosht expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the initiative of opening a new discipline at literature faculty for learning the Kazakh Language in the Cairo University from the 2018-2019 academic year.





In its turn Kazakhstan starting from the 2018-2019 academic year, Kazakhstan annually allocates 18 scholarships for citizens of Egypt for studying in the Kazakhstani universities.





Cairo University founded in 1908 It is the second oldest institution of higher education in Egypt after the Al-Azhar University. The University currently enrolls approximately 155 000 students in 20 faculties, 10 research centers, 1 observatory, 2 hospitals, 10 medical centers.





Cairo University takes high positions in the world rankings, particularly, the University is in the top 100 for pharmaceutical specialization, top -250 for medical, top-200 for engineering and top-300 for chemistry.





Among the graduates are three Nobel Laureates Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz politicians Jassir Arafat, Mohamed ElBaradei and other well-known figures of policy and science.





Earlier Cairo University has signed agreements on cooperation with some universities in Kazakhstan.









