Subpoenas to appear before investigators to be sent via SMS to Kazakhstan citizens

In Kazakhstan, amendments and additions to the Rules of admitting and registering an application, message or report on criminal offences, as well as keeping of a single register of pre-trial investigations were introduced.





According to the order, the norm appeared that allows Kazakhstan citizens to receive subpoenas to appear before investigators via an SMS-message.





The person who leads the criminal trial in a paper or electronic format, when the notification of members of the criminal trail is needed (suspects, accused ones, their private representatives, defenders, civil defendants, victims, private prosecutors, civil plaintiffs, their legal representatives) can use the possibility of the SMS-notification module in the single register of pre-trial investigations via a single number of 1414," says the document.





The function "To send a SMS-subpoena" is activated when choosing a precise member of the criminal trial.





When the telephone number of the member of the criminal trial absents in an electronic format, the function "Subpoena" to send an SMS-subpoena to the mobile phone or electronic mail of the member of the criminal trail with filling the necessary fields is used.





In addition, it is noted that the following statements and messages are not subject to the registration in the single register of pre-trial investigations:





1) ones that do not have information on offending the current legislation, on damages, considerable damages or illicit revenues, that are proved by acts of checks, revisions, audit and others, when their presence is a necessary sign of the criminal offence;





2) on the offences, based on non-execution or improper execution of civil law transactions, that were held in a written form and were recognized by the court as invalid, imaginary or feigned. Such a requirement does not apply in the cases when making collective, numerous applications on unfair execution of the contractual obligations (equity construction, financial "pyramids", and so on);





3) ones with the tax or civil law argue, that is considered in accordance with the current legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





4) on the offences in the sphere of tax legislation without adjusting the act of tax checks, conclusion (reference) of the expert or information, conclusions, references of the tax service bodies, the conclusions of which have sufficient data that indicate the presence of signs of the criminal offence.









