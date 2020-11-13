Surge of covid pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan

Update on patients with covid pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of November 11 have been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 242 cases of pneumonia with coronavirus infection signs were recorded, 83 people recovered.

In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 39357, deaths - 410, recoveries - 29286.













