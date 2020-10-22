System for early diagnostics of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus introduced in the Almaty region

The system for early diagnostics of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection has been introduced in the Almaty region, reports the press service of the regional akim.



"Early diagnosis is one of the factors in the successful and effective treatment of pneumonia. In this regard, in the Almaty region, on the basis of the situation center of the Taldykorgan city multidisciplinary hospital, a PAX system has been installed, which detects coronavirus pneumonia at an early stage. The project covers 17 medical institutions in the region, about 2 thousand people have already been examined, " reads the report.



The project is being implemented jointly with Kazakhstani and Turkish specialists.

Source: KazTAG



