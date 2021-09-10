T25.9 million allocated for food for orphans stolen in Nur-Sultan

T25.9 million allocated for food for orphans was stolen in Nur-Sultan, said the press service of the Financial Monitoring Agency.

Pre-trial investigation has started into the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the purchase of food for orphans from one of the capital's orphanages," the report reads.

According to the investigation, the director and chief accountant of the institution "without carrying out the procedures stipulated by the procurement rules, entered into contracts for the supply of food products with an affiliated controlled enterprise".

At the same time, the actual owner of the company was the former spouse of the chief accountant. According to the contracts concluded in the period 2019-2020, officials stole KZT25.9 million from the allocated KZT130 million of budget funds, intended for the purchase of food for orphans. The investigation is underway," the report says.













