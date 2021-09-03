T4.7 billion to be spent on equipping sanitary and epidemiological laboratories - Tsoy

T4.7 billion will be allocated for the provision of sanitary and epidemiological laboratories with modern equipment, Alexey Tsoy, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan said.

The head of state has instructed the laboratories of sanitary and epidemiological expertise to provide high-tech equipment that meets international standards. For these purposes, financing in the amount of KZT4.7 billion is provided from the republican budget," Tsoi at a government meeting on Thursday said.

In his words, the modernization of laboratory equipment will allow performing the entire range of necessary studies, shortening the time for conducting tests, improving the quality of services provided, as well as providing assistance in epidemiological investigations and determining the root causes of outbreaks.













