Terrorist attacks have been prevented in Kazakhstan's three cities in 2018

We report that in 2018 the National Security Committee have prevented 3 terrorist attacks of extremist nature in Aktobe, Astana, and Oral., 13 people were detained. Of whom 6 were convicted of acts of terrorism, advocacy of terrorism and supporting terrorism. The investigation against others is underway".





The Committee's press service also informed that since the beginning of the present year, 35 people were arrested for advocating terrorism.





Other 7 Kazakh citizens taking part in international terrorist organizations were arrested beyond Kazakhstan on the Committee's BOLO, they were deported to Kazakhstan and brought to criminal responsibility," they said in the National Security Committee.





In October this year, the Iakyn Inkar religious organization was recognized as extremist by judicial procedure with a ban on its activities within the country.









