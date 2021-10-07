Testing of 5G networks started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying three people reached the International Space Station using a two-orbit scheme. The spacecraft docked with the Rassvet module, according to the livestream at the Roscosmos website.
The spacecraft’s crew includes Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, as well as actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who plan to film the first live action movie in space. The ISS crew will now check the airtightness of the docking and equalize the air pressure between the ISS and the spacecraft. Then the crew will be able to enter the station.
The spacecraft was unable to dock automatically, so the approach and the docking happened in the manual mode via the TORU system.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:55 Moscow time Tuesday. Peresild and Shipenko received training in the Cosmonaut training center starting in May this year.
The actress and the director fly to the ISS to film a space drama called "Challenge" about a medic who has to travel to the ISS to save a cosmonaut’s life. The filming will involve three Russian cosmonauts - Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov.
Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days in the orbit and will return on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, together with Novitsky, who stayed aboard the ISS since April. After Novitsky returns to Earth on October 17, Shkaplerov and Dubrov will stay on the space station for 174 days.
Images | open sources
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread informs.
287 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 328 in Almaty, 54 in Shymkent, 54 in Akmola region, 26 in Aktobe region, 169 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 101 in East Kazakhstan, 44 in Zhambyl region, 21 in West Kazakhstan, 174 in Karaganda region, 104 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 115 in Pavlodar region, 93 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 894,334.
COVID-19 kills 39 more in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official coronavirus-related death rates.
27 people with positive PCR tests for coronavirus and 12 with negative PCR tests and COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms died in Kazakhstan as of October 3, 2021, statement says.
Images | PK Studio/Shutterstock/FOTODOM
A number of users around the world noticed the resumption of activities of Facebook and Instagram.
Messenger WhatsApp does not yet allow sending messages.
On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.