The cause of poisoning of children in Almaty oblast is found out

Taldykorgan. July 6. Kazakhstan Today - The cause of poisoning of children in the kindergarten in Almaty oblast is found out, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The worker of catering was a carrier of dysentery bacilli. She is now in the infectious diseases hospital," the press service of the Committee of the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance in the Almaty oblast informed.



The state of health of children is stable, some of them are preparing for release.



As reported before, 29 children were hospitalized with a diagnosis of "gastroenteritis" in the infectious ward of the Central District Hospital in Almaty oblast.



From June 29, 2012 to July 1, 2012 in Koksu district of Almaty oblast 23 children were hospitalized with a diagnosis of "gastroenteritis" in the infectious ward of the Central District Hospital (2007 - 2010 years of birth). All the children attended nursery Kuanysh. State of health of two children is mild, 21 children have moderate severity level.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.