The measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Kazakhstan

For countries of the Category 1A (Iran, Italy, China, and Korea) the following restrictions are taken:

Theissue of visas, as well as the entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for nationals of the countries Category 1A is temporarily suspended. Thisrestriction applies also to those who have visited these countries within the last 30 days.

For reference: Persons who do not reside in the territory of the countries ofCategory 1 and who have not visited these countries within the last 30 daysare exempt from restrictions on obtaining visas and entering the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Foreign nationals residing in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the basis of a residence permit, as well as stateless people coming from the countries of Category 1A can enter Kazakhstanon the condition that they will be quarantined for a period of 14 days with isolation in premises determined by local authorities.

Regular flights, pedestrian border crossings, as well as railroad, automobile passenger transportationwith China are suspended. Flight connectionwithIranis suspended.

For reference: Aircraft routes "Almaty-Seoul-Almaty" with Korea are carried out twice a week by "Air-Astana" and "Asiana Airlines"; and aircraft routes "Nur-Sultan-Seoul-Nur-Sultan" are carried out once a week by "Air Astana". Please note that "Air Astana" provides flights only for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

People coming from the countries of Category 1A, with the exception of official and government delegations, holders of official and diplomatic passports, airline pilots and crew members, locomotive crews, people workingwith railway transportation services and drivers associated with international road transportation of goods, must observe a 14-day quarantinewith isolation in premises determined by local authorities.

For countries of the Category 1B (Germany, Spain, and France):

Theissue of visas and entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the nationals of the countries of Category 1B, as well as to persons who visited these countries within the last 30 days, is temporarily suspended.

For reference: Restrictions on obtaining visas and entering the Republic of Kazakhstan do not apply toa) visitors who do not reside in the territory of the countries Category 1; b) have not visited these countries within the last 30 days.

Foreign nationals residing in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the basis of a residence permit, as well as stateless people coming from the countries of Category 1B can enter Kazakhstan on the condition that they will be placed withmandatoryself-isolation at home.

Personscoming from the countries of Category 1B within the last 14 days, with the exception of official and government delegations, as well as holders of official and diplomatic passports, airline pilots and crew members, locomotive crews, people working with the railway transport services,and drivers associated with international road transportation of goods, must beplaced with mandatory self-isolation at home(in compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the ban of visiting crowded places).Monitoring compliance with the rules of isolation at home and counseling is carried out by employees of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan over phone calls. In the absence of suitable conditions for isolation at home, a person is admitted to the hospital.

Members of official and government delegations, holders of official and diplomatic passports, pilots and crew members of airlines, locomotive crews, persons working with the railway transport servicesand drivers associated with international road transportation of goods from the countries of Categories 1A and 1B are subject to medical supervision at the place of residence (stay) and consultation over phone calls.

For countries of the Category 2 (The UK, the Netherlands, and Switzerland):

Visitors arriving from the countries of Category 2 are subject to medical supervision at the place of residence (stay) over phone calls by an employee of primary health carefor a period 14 days from the date of border crossing of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For countries of the Category 3 (Belgium, India, Iraq, Norway, the United States, the Philippines, and Sweden):

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan monitors the epidemiological situation in the countries of Category 3 regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

People arriving from the countries of Category 3 will be registered without restrictions on movement within the country.





