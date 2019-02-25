The production of livestock products increases in Kazakhstan

Astana. 5 May. Kazakhstan Today - First Vice Minister of Agriculture, Kairat Aituganov, told about the first results of the State program of development of the agro-industrial complex at the press conference on the results of work on the implementation of the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."



The volume of gross agricultural output in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of the past increased by 2.9% with the plan 2.5% and amounted to 353.7 billion tenge. At the same time, production of livestock products increased by 3%, volume - about 340 billion tenge. Investments in agriculture increased by 22%.



The production of food products increased by 3.4%. The livestock sector increased by an average of 3.1%, meat production - by 3.8%, milk - by 3.6%.



182 agricultural cooperatives were established in the first quarter. In general, the number of agricultural cooperatives will be increased to 467 with the coverage of 130 thousand personal subsidiary plots.



Technology Transfer Center has been set up within the framework of the State program for the development of the agro-industrial complex. It already has a database of about 500 advanced technologies. In addition, an export center has been set up on the basis of JSC "NC" Food Corporation" to promote domestic agricultural products to foreign markets.



According to the First Vice-Minister, this year the criteria for subsidizing agricultural producers have been changed with an emphasis on increasing yields, increasing the weight gain and loading of processing enterprises. This has allowed the number of those who want to receive subsidies to grow at times, mainly from small and medium-sized peasant households.



"With a view to timely carrying out spring field work, the issues of lending to field works and providing fuel and lubricants for the sowing campaign are being addressed. In 2017, a budget loan of 60 billion tenge was allocated to finance spring field harvesting. Over 33 billion were already spent. At the same time, the interest rate on the loan is no more than 6% per annum," K. Aituganov noted.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.