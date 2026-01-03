The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026

Images | depositphotos.com

Despite the decrease in the number of solar flares, a large number of magnetic storms are expected on Earth in 2026 due to the activity of coronal holes in the Sun. This was announced by the head of the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI). RAN Sergey Bogachev, iz.ru reports.





There are more magnetic storms amid the decline in solar activity. The main contribution to this was made by numerous coronal holes, the number of which increased dramatically (...) This factor is still present in the Sun, and in 2026 it will continue to act: there will be a lot of storms," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.





Bogachev clarified that in 2025, three magnetic storms of the penultimate G4 strength level were recorded. For comparison, in 2024, there were four such storms and one storm of the maximum G5 level. He described the decrease in activity in 2025 as insignificant.





At the same time, the scientist noted that the number of days with magnetic storms in 2025 almost doubled compared to 2024 - from 40 to 73. He noted that the occurrence of strong storms is largely accidental: a powerful solar flare may not affect the Earth, while weaker events directed towards the planet can cause serious disturbances.





As an example, Bogachev recalled that the strongest outbreak of the 21st century on November 4, 2003 did not even lead to weak geomagnetic effects, whereas weaker outbreaks in May 2024 caused a G5 maximum level storm. According to him, strong and very strong magnetic storms are possible in 2026.