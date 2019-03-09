There is a very fine line between a joke and disinformation - Kazakh Information Minister about fake news

Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev on the sidelines of the Central Communications Service told about his vision on the issue with fake news and the level of trust to the media.





I have a very high level of trust to the traditional media. Another thing is that the issue with fake news is increasingly condemned each year. I am afraid that such a tendency will keep going. But, one should not forget about the responsibility for the spread of fake news. There is a very fine line between a joke and disinformation," said Abayev.





He noted that there are cases when those who used to spread fake news were held responsible. The Minister as an example used the news telling one of Kazakhstan’s cities has only citizens of China.





It did not attract me, but made feel sad. The news was revealed to be fake. Citizens of Kazakhstan work there. Such news causes nothing good," said Abayev.





The Minister noted that in addition to fake news, there is another trend. According to him, the development of social networks and the Internet will entirely lead to totally new possibilities in journalism.





The most obvious trend is that not only social networks, but the Internet, the online platform develop. I think that everything will be online in the future. That is the first trend, the second trend – there is a feeling that there will no clear division of TV and radio products. All of these will change, transform very flexibly. In 2020-2021, all of these will come and, as a result, new possibilities for journalism will arise. The journalist with only one mobile phone will be more mobile and fast," said Abayev.





We note that earlier Abayev gave a start to the International Forum of Asia Media Dialogue in which more than 150 delegates from 40 states of Europe and Asia will take part. The Forum is held in Kazakhstan for the first time.









