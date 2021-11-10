This is not a children's colony – Minister of Internal Affairs on protection of schools

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev believes that the police should not guard all children's educational institutions. He stated this during the government hour in the Majilis of the Parliament.

Answering the question of the deputy Irina Smirnova about what measures are being taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions, the minister noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs examined all schools located in regional and district centers.

An algorithm was determined for equipping them with technical means of protection - panic buttons, video cameras, special protective devices.

In addition, by a joint order of the Ministries of Education and the Interior, the list of subjects that are admitted to the educational process is limited. These are pyrotechnic products, tear gas, knives, stabbing and cutting objects and other weapons adapted to inflict bodily harm," Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

According to him, 100 percent of schools are equipped with video surveillance systems, 30 percent with panic buttons, 30 percent are still guarded by specialized security structures.

By the end of the year, we plan to complete this work and bring it to 100 percent. I don't think the police should physically guard every school. This is not a children's colony, not a closed institution. This is an educational institution where children should study, be brought up, receive knowledge," the minister said.