Система Orphus

This is not a children's colony – Minister of Internal Affairs on protection of schools

08.11.2021, 14:37 43336
This is not a children's colony – Minister of Internal Affairs on protection of schools
The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev believes that the police should not guard all children's educational institutions. He stated this during the government hour in the Majilis of the Parliament.
 
Answering the question of the deputy Irina Smirnova about what measures are being taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions, the minister noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs examined all schools located in regional and district centers.
 

An algorithm was determined for equipping them with technical means of protection - panic buttons, video cameras, special protective devices.

 
In addition, by a joint order of the Ministries of Education and the Interior, the list of subjects that are admitted to the educational process is limited. These are pyrotechnic products, tear gas, knives, stabbing and cutting objects and other weapons adapted to inflict bodily harm," Yerlan Turgumbayev said.
 
According to him, 100 percent of schools are equipped with video surveillance systems, 30 percent with panic buttons, 30 percent are still guarded by specialized security structures.
 

By the end of the year, we plan to complete this work and bring it to 100 percent. I don't think the police should physically guard every school. This is not a children's colony, not a closed institution. This is an educational institution where children should study, be brought up, receive knowledge," the minister said.

 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Police began inspection after posting a video of a killed wolf

09.11.2021, 17:06 919
Police began inspection after posting a video of a killed wolf
Images | screen from video
In the Turkestan region, the police are conducting an inspection over a video with a killed wolf posted on social networks.
 
Earlier on social networks, a Kazakhstani posted a video with a killed wolf.
 

Employees of the local police of the Turkestan region PD are conducting an inspection in relation to the persons who shot the animal, and it is also being found out whether they have a permit to hunt," the regional police department said in a statement.

 
If the fact of illegal shooting of a wolf is confirmed, then the issue of liability under Part 1 of Art. 382 of the Administrative Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Violation of requirements for the use of animal world and rules of hunting" will be considered, added the press service.


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan entered list of 20 states with most polluted air

09.11.2021, 10:59 82
Kazakhstan entered list of 20 states with most polluted air
Images | 24.kz

Kazakhstan has entered the top twenty states in which the air is so polluted that it poses a health hazard, reports Aqicn.org.

The national average air pollution level was estimated at 131 points, which means that it "can have an effect on a particularly sensitive group of people". At the same time, satisfactory air quality was observed in Nur-Sultan (56) and Ust-Kamenogorsk (69), unhealthy for sensitive groups - in Temirtau (90) and Aktau (89), unhealthy for all population groups - in Shymkent (155) and the village Otegen Batyr (171), very unhealthy, dangerous to health - in Burunday (204) and Almaty (214).

Source: KazTAG

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

38.7% people fully trust police in Kazakhstan

08.11.2021, 17:26 43363
38.7% of people fully trust police in Kazakhstan, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.
 

A new system for assessing police performance has been created. The main criterion is determined by the level of security of citizens and public confidence. For this, independent institutes conduct sociological research. The results of the first half of the year showed that 38.7% of people fully trust the police, 38.1% partially," Turgumbayev said.

 
These data correspond to the Global Peace Index, in which Kazakhstan ranked 67th out of 163 in 2021.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read