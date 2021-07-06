In Kazakhstan, accreditations were revoked from three universities, and now they are not entitled to issue diplomas, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Saturday.





Three Kazakhstani universities are no longer entitled to issue diplomas. They do not have accreditation of educational activities. We are talking about the Central Asian University, the Astana University and the Aktau Humanitarian and Technical University.





The reason is the failure of these universities to comply with accreditation standards for the quality of education. In this connection, the Independent Kazakhstani Center for Accreditation and the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating revoked accreditation from these universities. Therefore, now these universities cannot issue documents on higher education, as well as accept students.





Astana University and Aktau Humanitarian and Technical University had previously had problems with accreditation. We have been suing them for more than a year. In connection with the violations of the law we identified, measures are now being taken to revoke their general license. The final third check remains.





Note that complaints were received from students, parents and teachers of these universities. Among the negative reviews are poor-quality learning conditions, a shortage of teachers and scientific advisers, as well as the late issuance of a diploma.





Now, to receive diplomas, students can transfer to other universities. To this end, we have made changes and additions to the Standard Rules for the Activities of Universities. Applicants will not be able to enter these universities on a grant, and graduates will not be able to receive diplomas. The only way out for students in this situation is to transfer to other universities. By the way, the contingent of the same universities during this time has significantly decreased: according to the information at the Central Asian University - from 3 thousand to almost 1 thousand, the Astana University - from 1 162 to 7, the Aktau Humanitarian and Technical University - from 1 207 students to 191", - said Gulzat Kobenova, Chairperson of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education and Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The committee drew the attention of graduates and employers to the fact that diplomas of their own type have series, numbers and a QR code. Series of diplomas are approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The generation of diploma numbers is carried out through a special service, with the help of which universities receive series and serial numbers, as well as a QR code.





We also urge applicants and parents to choose a university with all responsibility, having studied the quality of teaching, the existing infrastructure and approaches to training. We recommend that you focus on the official rating of universities, which is conducted by NCE "Atameken" on the initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan", - the department concluded.













