Three Proton-M rockets are planned to be launched from Baikonur in 2021

Three Proton-M launch vehicles are planned to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in 2021, Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.

In accordance with bilateral agreements within the framework of the meetings of the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental commission on the Baikonur complex, it is planned to reduce the launches of the Proton-M launch vehicle, bringing the number of launches to five in 2025 and completing them in 2026. Thus, five launches were carried out in 2019, in 2020 - one launch, in 2021 - three launches are planned, " he said.













