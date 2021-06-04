Three thousand Kazakhstan citizens to leave for Hajj

Three thousand Kazakhstan citizens will leave for Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, INA Kazinform reports.





Saudi Arabia allocated a quota for three thousand persons. 18 companies will carry pilgrims from Kazakhstan. They are citizens from 16 to 89 years old. People under the age of 18 will go with their parents. As of today, visas of 1.5 thousand people are ready," says Nurkanat Baizakov, who works in the Hajj Department of the Spiritual Council of Muslims of Kazakhstan.





He noted that this year's pecularity will be the single uniform of pilgrims. Also, as was reported, this year's trip costs 4.4 - 5 thousand dollars. Flights to holy places will be run from Almaty, Astana, Aktau and Shymkent. First pilgrims will leave August 8-9. And they will retern to the homeland before September 1.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.