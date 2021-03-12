Tokayev about coronavirus: It still poses a great threat

Coronavirus infection still poses a big threat, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

WHO announced the start of the pandemic a year ago. During this time, Kazakhstan, like the whole world, went through many difficulties. The Government has taken decisive measures to protect the life and health of people. During the period of emergency, people who were left without a source of income received financial and other assistance. Thanks to unity, mutual support, we were able to overcome the most acute phase of the pandemic. But this insidious disease still poses a great threat, "Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page.

In his opinion, the virus can be finally defeated only through vaccination.

I urge all people to take care of themselves and those around them," he said.













