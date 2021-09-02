Tokayev about lack of continuity in agro-industrial complex: With the change of the minister, agricultural policy also changes

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said about the lack of continuity in the agro-industrial complex.

There is no continuity in our agricultural policy. With the change of the minister, the policy of this sphere also changes. It is difficult for farmers to plan anything in such conditions. We need a single direction, "Tokayev said on Wednesday, addressing a message to the people of Kazakhstan.

In this regard, according to him, it is necessary to revise and establish uniform principles of subsidies.













