Tokayev conveyed condolences over death of cardiac surgeon Serik Bekbosynov

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family of the famous cardiac surgeon Serik Bekbosynov, the press secretary of Kazakhstan President, Berik Uali, announced this on Facebook.

Serik Bekbosynov worked at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center and was recognized as one of the best specialists in cardiovascular surgery, the condolence telegram says. His work as the youngest cardiac surgeon in the world who performed heart surgery was highly appreciated. He saved many people’s lives, honestly worked for the good of the country, the President said.













