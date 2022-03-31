Tokayev expresses condolences over death of people's artist Yuri Pomerantsev

Images | 24.kz

Deputy Prosecutor General Bulat Dembayev addressed the citizens of Kazakhstan in the light of the events in Ukraine, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Since February 2022, materials (publications, videos, posts, comments) regarding the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have been actively posted in the media and social networks.

At the same time, some of them are accompanied by calls for the participation of citizens of Kazakhstan in the conflict, deliberate provocative statements and deliberately false information with signs of inciting ethnic hatred, insulting the national honor and dignity of citizens of both sides.

Moreover, some users of social networks, including from among the citizens of Kazakhstan, publicly commenting on the ongoing events, place separatist appeals regarding the integrity of the territory of our country.

These actions are prohibited by the Constitution of Kazakhstan, generally recognized international legal documents to which our country is a party," Bulat Dembaev said.

He urged not to succumb to such provocative statements and appeals in order to prevent destabilization of the socio-political situation in Kazakhstan.

According to the Deputy Prosecutor General, the deliberate unlawful participation of a citizen of Kazakhstan in hostilities on the territory of a foreign state, as well as deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred, public calls to violate the integrity of Kazakhstan, the inviolability and inalienability of its territory using the media or telecommunications networks are criminally punishable acts (Articles 172, 174, 180 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and entail imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Dissemination of deliberately false information that creates a danger of disturbing public order or causing significant harm to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens or organizations or the legally protected interests of society or the state, including through the use of mass media or telecommunications networks, is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

We call on citizens and the media, users of social networks to refrain from committing any of the above offenses, to prevent and prevent such provocative statements and appeals.