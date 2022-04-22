Tokayev informed about imminent completion of repairs at CPC

Images | Kazinform

On April 29, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform an exciting program Viva Mozart! at the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The famous young violinist Akbike Algi will take part in the concert. The performance will take place under the baton of an up-and-coming conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The Overture from Mozart’s opera Die Entfьhrung aus dem Serail will open the evening. It is worth noting that it often performed in concert halls. The work reflects the mass passion for the Eastern themes that existed in the great composer’s era: percussion instruments, such as the triangle, drum, timpani, are widely used here. Performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Mozart’s works work always sound masterful. Highly professional musicians perform a wide repertoire of operas, ballets and gala concerts, as well as present symphony programs to the audience with stunning success. Furthermore, one of Mozart’s most famous creations – Symphony No. 40 will be featured for the listeners’ attention. The Violin Concerto No. 5, in A major, KV 219, will conclude the evening.

Since I study at the Mozarteum University, located in Mozart’s homeland, the city of Salzburg, I am filled with the spirit and atmosphere in which this great genius lived and worked. I do not see much difficulty in performing this concerto. During the performance, it is important to keep several tasks in mind: style, bright dynamics, as well as effervescence and tender lyrics, inherent only in Mozart’s music. All performers have their own understanding of his work, which is why there are many interpretations of this concerto. I hear, feel and play ‘my’ Mozart. Certainly, there are certain canons that have developed over time that cannot be disregarded. This is why Mozart is so multifaceted: his music is an intimate conversation between the performer and the composer, a confession," the laureate of the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi shared.

In addition, the performer said that concerts and competitions in Europe are gradually regaining their former life. In December, Akbike Algi, together with her classmates from the Kazakh National University of Arts, toured with great success at Europe’s best venues, such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, and the largest concert hall in Ankara. In Salzburg, Akbike had a wonderful opportunity to perform at the GroЯer Saal of the Stiftung Mozarteum.

It is worth noting that this evening the audience will be able to appreciate the talent of the conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, who has a strong artistic friendship with Akbike Algi. More than once they took various master classes together in Germany with the People’s Artist of the USSR, conductor, violinist, teacher Viktor Tretyakov, the Soviet and American violinist Ilya Kaler, and many other masters of classical music. Incidentally, Ilya Kaler is the only performer to win the first prizes of the three largest international violin competitions: Premio Paganini, International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition and the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

Up-and-coming musician Zhandos Mukhamedi said that his first experience as a conductor took place with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region in the city of Oskemen. In addition, he worked with the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic of the Nur-Sultan Akimat, but this is the first time he will perform with the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra as a conductor. It is important to note that before that, Zhandos Mukhamedi took the stage of the capital’s opera house more than once in chamber concerts, but as a violinist. He received fundamental knowledge from such qualified teachers as Nina Patrusheva, Tamara Karp, Raissa Mussakhajayeva, who occupy a special place in the world of music. He continues his studies at the Richard Wagner Konservatorium in Vienna.

A conductor is a very demanding profession. In my opinion, it combines the features of a creative person and a leader, which allows you to achieve discipline and impeccable ensemble sound. The program of the upcoming concert is easy enough for the listeners to perceive, but at the same time quite difficult to perform. It is important to focus on the correct interpretation of the musical works of the great Mozart. I thoroughly and painstakingly prepare for each rehearsal with the Astana Opera Orchestra," the conductor said. "The concert will be held on a charitable basis, which is a great motivation for all of us to convey this beautiful music to the audience with sincerity and poignancy," Zhandos Mukhamedi concluded.

The address of the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is Respublika Avenue 2. Entry to the hall is by invitation cards, which can be obtained at Astana Opera’s box office.

The concert will begin at 6 pm.