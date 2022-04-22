Система Orphus

Tokayev informed about imminent completion of repairs at CPC

20.04.2022, 15:30 8721
Images | cpc.rul
The Head of State received Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the current activities of the national company, its financial position and development prospects for the coming period.
 
Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the situation around the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The President was informed about the imminent completion of the repair of single point mooring (VPU) systems, which will allow returning to the previous volumes of transportation of Kazakhstani oil via the CPC pipeline.
 
Along with this, the Head of State was informed about the construction of a complex for the production of polypropylene in the Atyrau region. According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, this plant is planned to be commissioned in the coming months, thanks to which Kazakhstan will be able to become a net exporter of petrochemical products.
 
The head of state stressed the special importance of developing the country's petrochemical industry.
 
Recall that in March 2022, a storm damaged the single point mooring (VPU) of the sea terminal near Novorossiysk, through which most of Kazakhstan's export oil flows. In this regard, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was forced to suspend the operation of the said VPU.
 
relevant news

Viva Mozart! Charity concert to take place in Nur-Sultan

20.04.2022, 14:06 8946
Images | Kazinform
On April 29, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform an exciting program Viva Mozart! at the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The famous young violinist Akbike Algi will take part in the concert. The performance will take place under the baton of an up-and-coming conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.
 
The Overture from Mozart’s opera Die Entfьhrung aus dem Serail will open the evening. It is worth noting that it often performed in concert halls. The work reflects the mass passion for the Eastern themes that existed in the great composer’s era: percussion instruments, such as the triangle, drum, timpani, are widely used here. Performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Mozart’s works work always sound masterful. Highly professional musicians perform a wide repertoire of operas, ballets and gala concerts, as well as present symphony programs to the audience with stunning success. Furthermore, one of Mozart’s most famous creations – Symphony No. 40 will be featured for the listeners’ attention. The Violin Concerto No. 5, in A major, KV 219, will conclude the evening.
 

Since I study at the Mozarteum University, located in Mozart’s homeland, the city of Salzburg, I am filled with the spirit and atmosphere in which this great genius lived and worked. I do not see much difficulty in performing this concerto. During the performance, it is important to keep several tasks in mind: style, bright dynamics, as well as effervescence and tender lyrics, inherent only in Mozart’s music. All performers have their own understanding of his work, which is why there are many interpretations of this concerto. I hear, feel and play ‘my’ Mozart. Certainly, there are certain canons that have developed over time that cannot be disregarded. This is why Mozart is so multifaceted: his music is an intimate conversation between the performer and the composer, a confession," the laureate of the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi shared.

 
In addition, the performer said that concerts and competitions in Europe are gradually regaining their former life. In December, Akbike Algi, together with her classmates from the Kazakh National University of Arts, toured with great success at Europe’s best venues, such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, and the largest concert hall in Ankara. In Salzburg, Akbike had a wonderful opportunity to perform at the GroЯer Saal of the Stiftung Mozarteum.
 
It is worth noting that this evening the audience will be able to appreciate the talent of the conductor Zhandos Mukhamedi, who has a strong artistic friendship with Akbike Algi. More than once they took various master classes together in Germany with the People’s Artist of the USSR, conductor, violinist, teacher Viktor Tretyakov, the Soviet and American violinist Ilya Kaler, and many other masters of classical music. Incidentally, Ilya Kaler is the only performer to win the first prizes of the three largest international violin competitions: Premio Paganini, International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition and the International Tchaikovsky Competition.
 
Up-and-coming musician Zhandos Mukhamedi said that his first experience as a conductor took place with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region in the city of Oskemen. In addition, he worked with the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic of the Nur-Sultan Akimat, but this is the first time he will perform with the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra as a conductor. It is important to note that before that, Zhandos Mukhamedi took the stage of the capital’s opera house more than once in chamber concerts, but as a violinist. He received fundamental knowledge from such qualified teachers as Nina Patrusheva, Tamara Karp, Raissa Mussakhajayeva, who occupy a special place in the world of music. He continues his studies at the Richard Wagner Konservatorium in Vienna.
 

A conductor is a very demanding profession. In my opinion, it combines the features of a creative person and a leader, which allows you to achieve discipline and impeccable ensemble sound. The program of the upcoming concert is easy enough for the listeners to perceive, but at the same time quite difficult to perform. It is important to focus on the correct interpretation of the musical works of the great Mozart. I thoroughly and painstakingly prepare for each rehearsal with the Astana Opera Orchestra," the conductor said. "The concert will be held on a charitable basis, which is a great motivation for all of us to convey this beautiful music to the audience with sincerity and poignancy," Zhandos Mukhamedi concluded.

 
The address of the Concert Hall of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is Respublika Avenue 2. Entry to the hall is by invitation cards, which can be obtained at Astana Opera’s box office.
 
The concert will begin at 6 pm.
 
Kazakh President assigns to speed up AMANAT Party transformation

20.04.2022, 01:30 8826
Images | Kazinform
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received AMANAT Party executive secretary Askhat Oralov, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The latter reported on the implementation of the President’s tasks on the party transformation outlined at the XXII Congress.
 
Oralov briefed the President on the results of the meetings with public representatives in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions and the work of the public reception offices.
 
Since March the republican mobile public reception offices held meetings in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. It is planned to tour all the regions of Kazakhstan.
 
Besides, Oralov reported on updating the key program documents, and activities of the party public councils, revising the execution of the election program at the local level, intensifying the primary party organizations, and launching the Talqylau dialogue platform within the Open Party concept.
 
The President stressed the need of gaining feedback, raising the efficiency of deputy factions in the regions, and reloading the youth wing of the party. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the party has all the necessary resources to support people in resolving matters of concern.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

19.04.2022, 11:57 14501
Images | KAZINFORM
This year Kazakhstan is expected to allocate grants for over 73,000 students, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Minister Aimagambetov told the Government’s meeting that in addition to over 73,000 educational grants for HEIs there will be allocated 31,000 grants for colleges. He also stressed that the number of educational grants as well as students’ aid have doubled over the past years in Kazakhstan.
 
According to him, 70% of grants are to be allocated for technical majors. Special quotas are offered to students from low-income families.
 
Askhat Aimagambetov went on to add that presently there are over 1,1 million students in Kazakhstan. On average up to 300,000 students graduate from HEIs of the country annually.
 

In order to train highly skilled and competitive personnel we expand access to education and academic freedom, improve management system of HEIs, as well as involve potential employers in the process of training," the minister added.

 
Kazakhstan to create over 2 mln new jobs

19.04.2022, 11:35 14416
Images | KAZINFORM
 Over 2 million workplaces are to be created in Kazakhstan in the nearest future, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the Government’s session on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Smailov revealed over 2 million new jobs are to be created in the country as part of the implementation of national projects and the program aimed at raising the household income of Kazakhstanis.
 
The Premier said the domestic system of higher education needs a reboot in order to raise the competitiveness of Kazakhstani universities and reduce brain drain.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government stressed that training of personnel is one of the most pressing as new enterprises need highly skilled staff and specialists.
 

Development of industrial sector depends heavily on human capital and level of its qualification," he added.

 
Nur-Sultan covered with smoke. Possible causes named

18.04.2022, 16:30 14666
Images | Kazpravda.kz
Fires in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions could cause smoke in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Kazhydromet RSE.
 
It is reported that thick smog was observed in Nur-Sultan on April 18, 2022, the environmental monitoring posts of Kazhydromet recorded the following excesses of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants:
 
1) for hydrogen sulfide: 38 cases of excess within 1.1-3.2 MPC;
 
2) according to RM-2.5 (dust): 76 cases at the level of 1.1 - 2.2 MPC;
 
3) according to RM-10 (dust): 7 cases at the level of 1.1-1.2 MPC;
 
4) for nitric oxide: 30 cases of excess within 1.0-2.5 MPC;
 
5) for nitrogen dioxide: 53 cases of excess within 1.1-3.6 MPC.
 
The area of ??post No. 5 (Turan Avenue, 2/1) is most polluted by nitrogen dioxide, by hydrogen sulfide - in the area of ??post No. 8 (Koktal micro district), by PM-2.5 - in the area of ??post No. 6 (Akzhol street) and No. 7 (Turkestan street).
 

Observations on the state of atmospheric air in Nur-Sultan are carried out at 10 stationary posts, 6 of which are automatic and 4 are manual sampling posts. On April 16-17, according to the NASA map, fires were observed in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. These fires could have influence on the smoke observed today in the capital," the statement said.

 
It is noted that according to the forecast, unstable weather is expected in the coming days, it will mostly rain, on April 18, 20-21, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s. At night, a gradual increase in air temperature to +5..+7 is forecast, during the day the temperature will drop from +15...+17 to +10...+12. 
 
Astana Opera Academy attendees to present two evenings of art songs

18.04.2022, 14:45 18276
Images | Kazinform
On April 29 and 30, ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendees will present to the capital’s audience two versions of the new concert program Masterpieces of Vocal Chamber Music. Young singers will perform art songs by famous composers: Debussy, Massenet, Strauss, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Tosti and others, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.
 
For the second time in a row, upcoming vocalists delight opera music fans with a double performance. Moreover, both concerts are yet again completely different from one another.
 
The opera academy attendees always prepare very seriously for their appearance in front of the audience and the repertoire of the works they perform differs significantly from Astana Opera’s other musical programs. Teachers and students focus on the viewers, striving to pleasantly surprise them with beautiful voices and an exclusive selection of works.
 

Acting lessons play an important role in the vocalists’ preparation. With the support of the leading actress of the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theatre Svetlana Fortuna, who shares the secrets of her profession with them and helps them to loosen up, the academy attendees reveal all their talents.
 

Any stage profession requires artistry to make a lasting impression on the audience," the teacher notes. "This is a necessary quality for any musical performer, but only for singers it is associated with acting artistry. As you know, Stanislavsky wrote his training system from the opera singer Fyodor Chaliapin. Now it is successfully used primarily in the drama theatre, and it is just beginning its return to the musical theatrical art. The goal of the Stanislavsky system is to educate actors in the ability to arbitrarily transfer mental activity into the mode of natural response to unrealistic stimuli. The more an opera singer has developed acting skills and psyche, the brighter the audience will be imbued with musical dramaturgy."

 
In addition to classes with vocal and acting coaches, young soloists learn the main operatic language – Italian, study vocal traditions, scenic movement, all with the aim of diverse development.
 

We not only research and improve our voice box, but also strive to study the disciplines directly related to the art of opera," Elmira Shpekbayeva, the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendee, says. "Our teacher Anatoli Goussev is a great professional who gave me a lot. I literally feel the changes taking place within myself: vocal growth, improvement of my technique, the emergence of confidence. After completing my studies at the academy, I would really like to perform at Astana Opera, because this is an opera house of international standard, where highly professional conductors and singers work. Most certainly, it would also be very interesting to perform at the foreign venues."

 
Her colleague, Talgat Allabirinov, studies with Francesco Medda and is also inspired by the opportunity to gain knowledge that is not available in other educational institutions in the country.
 

I thank my lucky stars to have passed the audition process for the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and to study with teachers of such a level. Our Maestro explains how it is necessary to perform the works of this or that author, as all of them have their own specifics, structure and dynamics," the young performer shares. "My main goal is to become an opera singer, and this academy is a huge step towards achieving it."

 
It will be possible to attend the performances of the International Opera Academy on April 29 and 30 at Astana Opera’s Baiseitova Chamber Hall.
 
Mortgage subsidizing planned to be introduced in Kazakhstan

18.04.2022, 14:10 17986
Images | pexels.com
The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the statement of the head of the department on the possibility of extending the 7-20-25 mortgage program, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Kazinform.
 

The proposal to extend the mortgage program came from the business community. Today, according to the National Bank, there is a reserve of 500 billion tenge for the implementation of the program," the press service of the MIID said in response to a request from the news agency.

 
According to the authorized body, it is necessary to move from state regulation of the mortgage market to market development.
 

At the same time, given the current situation today in connection with the expected completion of the preferential mortgage program, the reduction of pension withdrawals and the lack of market products, we are considering the possibility of introducing mortgage subsidies as alternative measures," the MIID added.

 
Recall, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairbek Uskenbayev, said that the department had come up with a proposal to extend the program.
 

People and banks offer to continue this program. Now we are also raising this issue and submitting our proposals to the National Bank. But it is not yet known what the solution will be. We are still discussing this," Uskenbaev said at a briefing after the government meeting.

 
9 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhsta

18.04.2022, 08:45 14721
Images | depositphotosl
Nine people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day in two cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.
 
Seven and two fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, respectively.
 
The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,396 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
