Tokayev: Kazakhstan pays special attention to solving environmental problems

On World Environment Day, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the topic of ecology.





Today, on the World Environment Day, the UN Decade for ecosystem restoration starts. Kazakhstan pays special attention to solving environmental problems. I am sure that the coming decade in our country will be marked by great achievements in promoting the green agenda," the Head of State twitted.





Last week, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a video message at the Global Roundtable on extractive industries, during which he announced that up to 2 billion trees will be planted in Kazakhstan in the next 5 years. The President also instructed the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev to strengthen the fight against poaching.













