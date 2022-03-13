Система Orphus

Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov

11.03.2022, 15:45 6661
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the state of the judicial system and current issues of justice administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
According to Zhakip Assanov, in 2021 out of 1.2 million decisions issued by district courts, higher authorities dismissed or made changes to 17 thousand or 1.4% .
 
Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the work of administrative courts that began operation on July 1, 2021. Over half a year they received 14 thousand cases with the government bodies losing every second case. Previously, 85% verdicts were issued in their favor.
 
The President was also informed about the development of alternative ways to resolve disputes. Jointly with the governor's office, out-of-court mediation centers on spot were established, with the courts assisting in finding compromise solutions. The number of cases ending up in reconciliation accounts for 34% of the total cases compared to 3% previously.
 
The Chairman of the Supreme Court reported the situation in the field of criminal justice is changing. According to him, accusatory is being eliminated in courts. Over the past four years, those acquitted on grave and especially grave charges have risen by seven times (from 20-30 to 200 a year).
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State defined a number of tasks to be implemented as part of the modernization of judicial bodies.
 
Kazakhstan's Mukagali movie to be screened in India

11.03.2022, 13:40 6696
Mukagali, the feature film, by Kazakh Bulat Kalymbetov, will be screened in the World Cinema category at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala, slated for March 18-25 this year, Kazinform cites KazakhFilm Studio press service.
 
Mukagali, filmed by Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm on demand of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, features about the last years of life of the legendary poet, Mukagali Makatayev.
 
The film was premiered worldwide at the 25th Tallin Film festival, POFF. Last October it was released in Kazakhstan.
 
The Film Festival which is originally held in December every year, has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest cultural event of India. It is organized with the support of the cultural department of Kerala State.
 
180 films from all over the world will be screened there.
 
Air Astana suspends all flights to Russia

11.03.2022, 11:55 6801
Air Astana sincerely regrets to advise that due the withdrawal of insurance coverage for commercial flights to, from and over the Russian Federation, all flights to the Russian Federation are suspended with immediate effect, Kazinform reports.
 
Air Astana is working with Government on a solution to this problem in order to be able to restore flights as soon as possible, the company's official website reads.
 
For rebooking and refunds, please contact the place of purchase.
 
Kazakhstan logs 119 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

11.03.2022, 08:11 6906
Images | pexels.com
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 89 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.
 
10 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 9 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region raising the country's tally to 1,304,220.
 
Kazakhstan to create 2 mln jobs by 2025

10.03.2022, 12:40 7091
Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov told the Government about the plans to increase household income, Kazinform reports.
 
The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry will work in 3 directions under the program purposed to increase people's earnings. The first is to create new jobs, then to promote employment, and the third is to improve skills of the labor force.
 
He added that the program includes 33 actions with the participation of the Ministry. He stressed that up to 2 mln new jobs will be generated by 2025.
 
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan likely to increase air service

10.03.2022, 11:40 7226
Representatives of Kazakhstan Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Azerbaijan Digital Development and Transport Ministry met in Baku to debate the development of the Transcaspian international transport route, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry's press service.
 
The sides discussed expected flow of traffic along the Transcaspian international transport route in 2022, railroad sections' carrying capacity, and conditions for redirecting additional freight traffic.
 
Kazakhstan offered to jointly develop freight traffic by road along the Transcaspian international transport route, and suggested increasing flight frequency between the two nations.
 
Following the meeting those present agreed to set up a working meeting to boost transit operations.
 
Kazakh President holds session on national security, law and order

04.03.2022, 20:11 50041
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting on ensuring the national security, law and order, Kazinform cites fthe Akorda press service.
 
Heads of law enforcement and special agencies took part in the meeting.
 
Those present focused on the pressing issues of ensuring the national security, strengthening of law and order in the country, in particular, the fight against organized crime.
 
The Head of State drew attention to the rapid response tasks and interdepartmental cooperation.
 
Following the meeting the President gave certain tasks aimed at strengthening national security, adoption of additional measures to protect public order and fight against organized crime.
 
Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253

04.03.2022, 09:10 49871
Images | pexels.com
253 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 68. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections - 39. Kostanay region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases - 29.

24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Nur-Sultan city, 17 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Karaganda region, and 11 in East Kazakhstan region.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, eight in Shymkent city, seven in Almaty region, six in Akmola region, six in Atyrau region, six in Zhambyl region, four in Mangistau region, one in Aktobe region, one in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,303,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 
Kazakh President's press service launches official Telegram Channel

03.03.2022, 20:00 53106
Images | БОРТN1
"The Kazakh President's press service launched an official Telegram Channel https://t.me/bort_01," Kazinform has learnt from the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali.
 
On March 1 this year the President's press service launched the Telegram Channel to broadcast news, announcements, express analytics, infographics, informal photos and video from various events.
 
Uali invites all to subscribe for updates on the President's Telegram Channel.
 
